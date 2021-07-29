It looks like Farage’s attempts to discredit the RNLI have backfired

RNLI volunteers at sea


Right-wing commentator Nigel Farage has attacked the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for its work saving the lives of migrants at risk of drowning in the English Channel. In a statement responding to attacks from the right, anonymous RNLI volunteers shared their first-hand experiences of humanitarian rescue missions. This includes reports of abuse directed at ill, exhausted migrant families coming ashore.

People quickly took to social media to express their support for the charity and the work its volunteers do. It looks like attacks from Farage and other right-wing culture warriors may have prompted a rise in online donations to the voluntary offshore rescue service.

Attacks on the RNLI

In his latest attempt to stir up anti-immigrant sentiment, Farage attacked the RNLI, calling it a “migrant taxi service” that facilitates immigration to the UK. Right-wing commentator Darren Grimes chipped in with an abhorrent couple of tweets, suggesting that the RNLI should refuse to help migrants at risk of drowning to “end the expectation that anybody can get to Britain illegally”. These attacks come after home secretary Priti Patel proposed a new immigration bill which could potentially criminalise RNLI volunteers who help refugees and asylum seekers at sea.

Responding to the attacks, RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie issued a statement saying that the volunteer rescue service is “incredibly proud” of its lifeboat crews’ work at sea. Sharing their first-hand account of an English Channel rescue mission, an anonymous RNLI volunteer recounted being confronted by an “angry mob” shouting “F*ck off back to France” at the lifeboat crew and two migrant families with small children. Another crew member said that a “drunken yob” threw a beer can at a group of migrant women and children, while others hurled abuse. Hitting out at attacks from right-wing culture warriors such as Farage, the RNLI took to social media to post:

Standing with the RNLI

Reacting to the RNLI’s dignified response, Farage doubled down on his comments, telling GB News viewers that the RNLI has become “a taxi service for illegal trafficking gangs”. However, the RNLI was met with an outpouring of support from people on social media.

Calling out right-wing culture warriors for whipping up anti-immigrant sentiment, Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana tweeted:

Emphasising the important work the RNLI does at sea, Migrant Voice UK shared:

Calling out the racism inherent in attacks on the RNLI for rescuing migrants at sea, Max Morgan shared:

Expressing his dismay at the state of the nation, Jon Jones said:

Neil Mackay added:

First minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said:

Even Gary Lineker weighed in with this comment:

Thanks for the free publicity

Doubling down on his assault on the RNLI, Farage told GB News viewers that he was just “pointing out the truth”. But his attempts to discredit the charity appear to have been in vain. It looks like the offshore rescue service may have seen an uptick in online donations since Farage’s outburst. Encouraging people to donate to the charity, Dr Mike Galsworthy shared:

Laura Waters added:

RS Archer tweeted:

Right-wing attacks on the RNLI for saving lives at sea reflect just how inhumane their agenda really is. They have also highlighted that the RNLI needs our support. Anyone looking to donate to the offshore rescue service can do so via their website.

Featured image via Rob Pumphrey/Unsplash

