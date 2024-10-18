Content warning: this article contains graphic footage which some readers may find distressing

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has taken the horrific death of young Palestinian man Shaban Al-Dalu in Gaza direct to the UK parliament – after the image of Israel killing him went viral around the world.

Shaban Al-Dalu

PSC has projected a hard-hitting video onto the UK parliament early on Friday 18 October. It depicted the shocking death of 19-year-old Shaban Al-Dalu:

He was sheltering in a tent in the compound of Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital with his parents and five siblings when an Israeli bomb hit, one of many such attacks. A fireball engulfed him whilst he was still attached to a drip and the images of this atrocity have gone viral around the world.

Shaban was days away from his 20th birthday. He had been supporting his family with a crowdfunding page. His mother also died in the attack.

A video made by PSC was projected onto parliament last night, linking this murder, and those of at least 42,000 other Palestinians in Gaza, to the UK’s continued political, diplomatic and military support of Israel, despite it conducting what the International Court of Justice has found to be a plausible case of genocide.

Last week French president Emmanuel Macron called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza and this week Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said that her country had blocked all new arms sales to Israel shortly after it began its assault on Gaza last October.

But the UK government has so far suspended less than 10% of arms exports to Israel despite accepting the likelihood they are being used in breach of international law. It refused to halt indirect exports to Israel of components for the F-35 combat aircraft, known to have been used to massacre civilians in Gaza.

The UK is complicit in Israel’s war crimes and genocide

PSC’s projection of Shaban Al-Dalu’s killing onto parliament tells Keir Starmer not to look away from the horrors that are being inflicted by Israel using weapons supplied by Western governments that include the UK.

It charges him with complicity. Under the Genocide Convention all states are under a duty to prevent and punish this crime but Keir Starmer’s government is instead allied with Israel in its heinous actions. This includes the IDF’s killing of Shaban Al-Dalu.

Tomorrow, Saturday 19 October, PSC is holding a National Day of Action with nearly 100 branches taking part around the UK. In London a mass rally is being held in Trafalgar Square and tens of thousands are expected to attend.

Ben Jamal, PSC Director, said :

In the week that an Israeli missile strike burned 19-year-old Shaban Al-Dalu alive, Israel massacred hundreds more Palestinians in Gaza and bombed civilians and a UN compound in Lebanon, Keir Starmer refused to consider an arms embargo. The message he is delivering to Palestinians like Shaban Al-Dalu is your lives don’t count. We will not allow him and his government to turn away from the barbarity which they are supporting by continuing to arm Israel.

Featured image and video via PSC