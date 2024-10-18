Direct action group Just Stop Oil has two events of resistance next week in London – and it needs supporters to come out in their droves.

Just Stop Oil: Support Resistance in Court Against Shell

The first Just Stop Oil action will be at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London, GB WC2A 2LL.

21 and 22 October at 9:45am.

Support is needed both inside and outside the courts.

Come to court to support two brave Just Stop Oil supporters, Phil Laurie and Emma Ireland, as they self-represent against a pack of Shell’s lawyers. In Phil’s own words:

“On 21 October in the Royal Courts of Justice, two of us (Emma Ireland and myself, Phil Laurie) will be challenging the injunctions brought against us and twelve others by the fossil fuel mega death corporation Shell. We are at the Royal Courts of Justice from 10.30am, please meet outside at 9.45am for photos etc. The case is scheduled for two days.

“There are many paths of resistance. They are all equally valid. While it is not for some, this is our path. Two people standing in the way of the death project. If you can be with us then please come. Tell your friends what is happening. Injunctions are a collaboration between corporate power and government power. Where they meet, if you like. We are resisting because the meeting point seems to be the right place to be, right now.”

Take Action to Free Political Prisoners

Then, the second Just Stop Oil action will be at the Attorney General’s Office in London.

24 October at 12pm.

On 24 October, the second action in the campaign to #FreePoliticalPrisoners will be taking place outside of the Attorney General’s office to continue putting pressure on calls for a meeting with him.

The first action on Friday 27 September saw the road outside Southwark Crown Court occupied by 320 people for 90 minutes, from 12.30–2pm. During this time, it was transformed into a free public exhibition of political prisoners from throughout history.

Members of the public, including office workers, along with court staff and attendees on their lunch breaks, were invited to view the exhibition and to learn about the vital role that peaceful acts of resistance have played in shaping our democratic freedoms.

And yet, the calls for a meeting have been ignored and 41 peaceful protestors are currently locked up in the UK.

If you can support either of these Just Stop Oil actions, then please get involved. The Canary will be covering both events.

