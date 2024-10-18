Over 100 Muslim Labour Party Councillors have signed a letter to prime minister Keir Starmer calling for an immediate and complete suspension of arms sales to Israel.

Over 100 Muslim Labour councillors demand Starmer acts

A letter signed by over 100 Muslim Labour councillors from across Britain has been published on Friday 18 October, calling on Keir Starmer to end arms sales to Israel until international humanitarian law is observed.

The call organised by the Labour Muslim Network comes following days of escalating violence, including recently reported attacks on schools and hospitals in Gaza and throughout Lebanon.

The letter from over 100 Muslim Labour councillors claims that the party must “not be complicit in these clear violations of international humanitarian law” and that the party now in government has a “moral obligation” to suspend “all arms sales to Israel until such a time that international humanitarian law is observed and respected”.

It also says that “in the past few days alone we have seen images of Palestinian children and families burnt alive following Israeli military strikes at Al Aqsa hospital, and the continued shelling of schools used as shelter by displaced civilians”.

The letter notes that “it is also being reported by the Associated Press that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to seal off humanitarian aid to northern Gaza. A plan that, if implemented, would cut off food and water to hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians who have nowhere safe to go.

This marks only the second time Muslim Labour Councillors have written in such large numbers and united to urge the party to change its policy position pertaining to Gaza. Previously Muslim Councillors had called the then leader of the opposition to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a call that was eventually heeded by the Labour leadership.

You can read the full letter here.

The Labour Muslim Network said in a statement that:

The world is witnessing unprecedented violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and in Lebanon. Over 17,000 children have been killed, more than 30 hospitals destroyed, and schools under constant bombardment and shelling. The UK must end any and all complicity in these crimes. This powerful letter by Muslim Labour Councillors from every corner of our communities is an important call to meet our moral and legal obligations to act now.

