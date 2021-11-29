HMP Full Sutton faces yet more allegations of Islamophobic assaults

Campaigners Anti-Carceral Solidarity (ACS) have made allegations of Islamophobic assaults at HMP Full Sutton.

These latest allegations come after The Canary reported on the continued allegations of racist abuse at HMP Wakefield on 23 November. Since publishing that article, ACS report that one of the men mentioned, Dwayne Fulgence, has since been transferred to HMP Frankland.

ACS says prison authorities transferred Dwayne without any notice. It claims this transfer is in “direct retaliation” for its protest outside Wakefield prison on 21 November.

A litany of abuse

Campaigners allege that Mr Ahmed has faced persistent abuse in HMP Full Sutton. ACS claims this occurred between November 2019 and 2021. It told The Canary there’s a:

deep level of racism and Islamophobia at Full Sutton.

On 21 November they listed several examples. These examples include one person:

Then between November 2019 and sometime in 2021, they say Mr Ahmed was subject to different forms of abuse including:

Being attacked with a nine inch weapon.

Being transferred to a segregation unit where prison authorities denied him writing materials, shower facilities and prayer books.

Accusing Mr Ahmed and those who associate with him of terrorism.

Not properly treating his broken arm.

Withholding letters from him and barring him from communication with his next of kin.

Taking his property and returning some in a broken state.

Persistent abuse?

This isn’t the first time allegations of abuse have been made against HMP Full Sutton. In April this year, The Canary’s Tom Anderson wrote that Dwayne was assaulted and subsequently abused in the segregation unit at HMP Full Sutton:

A police complaint has been made after Dwayne Fulgence was left bleeding on the floor of his cell in HMP Full Sutton’s Segregation Unit. Fulgence was reportedly not given medical treatment for a considerable time after the attack. The Canary has been told he’s effectively been denied food since the attack.

This is the latest in a long line of abuse allegations made against prison staff across several jails. On each occasion, The Canary has contacted the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) for comment. The MOJ denies allegations of abuse, racism and Islamophobia. It also denies any wrongdoing. However, it has admitted to the use of restraint in relation to an incident at Belmarsh although it also claimed that its use was “proportionate”.

In relation to the new allegations in this article, The Canary once again contacted the Ministry of Justice. A spokesperson said:

All claims are investigated. We have a zero tolerance for discrimination in our prisons and will not hesitate to take action where necessary.

Campaigner says they:

will be continuing to work alongside our friends inside, where ever they get transferred until they are free

