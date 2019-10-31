Johnson faces mockery as his much-promised Brexit deadline comes and goes

British Twitter was a mix of jokes and jeers on the day the country was due (yet again) to leave the European Union. The UK’s departure was put back once again this week. And many people took the opportunity to mock Boris Johnson – who previously insisted he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than extend Brexit beyond Halloween.

#DieInADitchDay was soon trending on Twitter, as was #BritainHasExploded – a reference to Brexiteer Mark Francois’s claim that the country would explode if the EU exit did not take place by Halloween. Mockery also came from both sides of the Brexit debate. Leave.EU and the Brexit Party chipped in, for example, while some Brexiteers said they felt “ignored & let down”. Many, however, pointed out the reasons for Johnson’s failure:

And MPs placed the blame firmly at Johnson’s door:

Campaign group Led By Donkeys, meanwhile, turned up at Conservative Party HQ:

And Momentum created a couple of videos to hammer the point home:

Featured image and additional content via Press Association

