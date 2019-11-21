Boomtown officially responds to Canary investigation highlighting working conditions at the festival

On 17 November, The Canary published an article detailing the horrific working conditions at Boomtown Fair, a festival held yearly in Winchester. Boomtown’s bar staff were subcontracted by three employment agencies contracted by the festival: Freemans Event Partners, Mint Staffing Solutions, and Harrison Lee Recruitment. Boomtown Fair and its main bar contractor, Freemans Events Partners, have now officially responded.

Since publication, The Canary has received a flurry of emails reporting similar accounts of working with abusive employment agencies (if you’ve experienced something similar, please get in touch – contact details are at the bottom of the article).

Official response

In an official response published on 19 November (incorrectly dated to 2018 at the time of publishing), Boomtown wrote:

Boomtown was made aware of the complaints in an email from The Canary dated 10 September which noted that:

Complaints about conditions… include: – passports/ID were taken from staff upon arrival; – staff were kept in a holding site away from the festival; – in holding site, staff were not given work schedules/timetables, and told to wait until given work on an ad hoc, unpredictable basis; – staff worked incredibly long shifts, up to 16hours, with few/no breaks, and limited access to basic necessities including food; – staff were not allowed to wear coats/jackets while working in cold conditions.

Boomtown originally responded to these allegations as follows:

We are aware that there have been a handful of concerns raised by contracted staff. Staff welfare is something we take very seriously and we work closely with our contractors to review feedback and ensure any issues are resolved. These claims are currently with Freemans Event Partners and are being dealt with via their appropriate channels and as such we are not in a position to comment on any ongoing investigations.

Bar contractor response

Boomtown’s bar contractor, Freemans Event Partners, also responded to the article , saying: