Assange ‘offered win-win deal by Trump to avoid extradition
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was offered a “win-win” deal by Donald Trump to avoid extradition by revealing the source of the hacking of Democratic party emails, a court has heard.
Trump approval
Barrister Jennifer Robinson said she was asked to attend the meeting by her client, Assange, with Republican congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson at the Ecuadorian embassy on 15 August 2017.
In a statement read at 49-year-old Assange’s extradition hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, she said the pair “wanted us to believe they were acting on behalf of the president”.
She added:
They stated that President Trump was aware of and had approved of them coming to meet with Mr Assange to discuss a proposal – and that they would have an audience with the president to discuss the matter on their return to Washington DC.
Congressman Rohrabacher explained he wanted to resolve the ongoing speculation about Russian involvement in the Democratic National Committee leaks to WikiLeaks, which were published by WikiLeaks and other media organisations in 2016.
He stated that he regarded the ongoing speculation as damaging to US-Russian relations, that it was reviving Cold War politics, and that it would be in the best interests of the US if the matter could be resolved.
He and Mr Johnson also explained that any information from Mr Assange about the source of the DNC leaks would be of interest, value and assistance to Mr Trump.
“Win-win”
Robinson said Rohrabacher claimed he had come to London to talk to Assange about “what might be necessary to get him out” and presented him with a “win-win situation” which would allow him to leave the embassy and “get on with his life” without fear of extradition to the US.
She said:
The proposal put forward by Congressman Rohrabacher was that Mr Assange identify the source for the 2016 election publications in return for some kind of pardon, assurance or agreement which would both benefit President Trump politically and prevent US indictment and extradition.
The meeting was concluded on the basis that Congressman Rohrabacher would return to have a direct conversation with President Trump about exactly what would be done to prevent Mr Assange’s indictment and extradition.
Source protected
The barrister added that Assange did not provide any source of information.
James Lewis QC, for the US government, said:
The position of the government is we don’t contest these things were said. We obviously do not accept the truth of what was said by others.
Assange is fighting extradition to the US following the leaks of hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011. He is facing 18 charges – including plotting to hack computers and conspiring to obtain and disclose national defence information. The Canary has extensively covered Assange’s fight against extradition.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.