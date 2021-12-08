Omicron R-rate could be three times higher than current infection rate
The R-rate for the Omicron coronavirus (Covid-19) variant could be as high as 3.47, preliminary research suggests. The ‘R-rate’ is the “average number of secondary infections produced by a single infected person”.
High R
Professor Alastair Grant, from the University of East Anglia, has predicted the reproduction rate of the new variant based on figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). He said the high figure for Omicron is due to “a mixture of it being good at transmitting itself and being a partial vaccine escape”. And he added that it’s likely to become the next dominant strain.
Grant projected Omicron’s R-value at between 2.75 and 4.4. This compares with a current overall R-rate of between 0.9 and 1.1 in England, according to the government’s latest figures.
‘Very likely’ that Omicron will dominate cases
Grant added that as a worst case scenario, there may already be 2,500 Omicron cases in England. And 2% of positive swabs taken on 4 December were likely to have been Omicron.
He said:
Read on...
These numbers are very preliminary. They are likely to be overestimates as testing has focused on people at higher risk of infection because of their travel history or contact with confirmed Omicron cases.
But it is very likely that Omicron will quickly come to dominate cases in England, and that overall case numbers will increase from their current levels.
England’s latest overall R-number means that on average, every 10 people with coronavirus will infect between nine and 11 others. A total of 437 Omicron cases had been confirmed in the UK as of 7 December – 333 in England, 99 in Scotland, and five in Wales.
Do your bit for independent journalism
Did you know that less than 1.5% of our readers contribute financially to The Canary? Imagine what we could do if just a few more people joined our movement to achieve a shared vision of a free and fair society where we nurture people and planet.
We need you to help out, if you can.
When you give a monthly amount to fund our work, you are supporting truly independent journalism. We hold power to account and have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence the counterpoint to the mainstream.
You can count on us for rigorous journalism and fearless opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right wing mainstream media.
In return you get:
- Advert free reading experience
- Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
- 20% discount from our shop
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.