White poppies are becoming an established part of a growing number of official remembrance events across the UK – and this year has seen an uptick in their representation, and that of peace over militarism and war.

White poppies: representation growing

In recent years, peace campaigners in several towns and cities have worked successfully with local councils, the Royal British Legion, and others to ensure that white poppies are included.

At the weekend just passed, numerous ceremonies, vigils, and other remembrance events featuring them took place around the country to mark Remembrance Sunday. Many of these events, such as those in Edinburgh, Ipswich, and Wokingham took place separately from official commemorations and focused on the white poppy’s message of peace, opposing militarism, and remembrance for all victims of war.

The National Alternative Remembrance Ceremony in London was attended by around two hundred people:

It was an honour to take part in the Alternative #RemembranceSunday Ceremony organised by @PPUtoday & hosted by @Cruella1 in London today. Although I'm no longer on the Peace Pledge Union staff, it matters to me as much as ever.#RemembranceDay2024 #WhitePoppies #RememberThemAll pic.twitter.com/bePwxC11nr — Symon Hill (@SymonHill) November 10, 2024

It featured powerful speeches on peacebuilding and the global arms trade, as well as moving stories by two Palestinian speakers on the impacts of war in Israel and Palestine, both today and since 1948:

Dr Marwan Darweish delivered a powerful speech at @PPUtoday 's National Alternative Remembrance Ceremony on #RemembranceSunday 🌹 Speaking up for greater civilian protection, he said: “This piece is in memory of my parents & for all civilians who have suffered from war” 🪽 pic.twitter.com/eEGppnAKbf — Coventry University Research (@CovUniResearch) November 12, 2024

Longstanding customs

In several places around the UK there is now a longstanding custom of including white poppies in official events. In Leicester, the official city ceremony at the Arch of Remembrance has featured white poppy wreaths for several years running, laid by local representatives of the Quakers, CND, and the Community of Christ.

In Aberystwyth, white poppies have been part of the official town ceremony for nearly a decade, with a white poppy wreath laid by the Town Council’s deputy mayor as well as by several other groups including Aberystwyth Peace and Justice Network, Women in Black, Cor Gobaith, and AberAid – a group supporting refugees.

In Stowmarket, this was the fifteenth year that a white poppy wreath has been placed alongside red poppy wreaths at a ceremony immediately following official commemorations and attended by the Mayor and town councillors.

White poppy wreaths have also featured alongside red poppies in events and installations in Bristol, Sale in South Manchester, Bodmin Moor, and Nuneaton

https:/twitter.com/PPUtoday/status/1856350536817123339

Reflecting this trend, the official ceremony for Remembrance Sunday in Haringey included white poppies for the first time this year in coordination with the local Council, the Mayor’s Office and the Deputy Lieutenant of Haringey, Peter Barker.

PPU council member Colin Kerr, who led this new initiative, said:

We are delighted to have the support of Haringey councillors for the inclusion of the laying of a white poppy wreath in this year’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony. Ever since the First World War civilians far outnumber soldiers and military as the victims of war. White poppies are in remembrance of all victims of war, both civilian and military.

He added:

Today we witness appalling industrialised destruction of people’s bodies and homes, with armaments undreamed of in previous wars. The lesson of remembrance was ‘never again’. Have we forgotten rather than remembered? Those who wear the white poppy remember and respect all those affected by war, and promote, in so far as they can, the removal of the causes of war.

Broad commemoration

Further white poppy ceremonies took place in Bridgwater, Bury St Edmunds, Clevedon, Holton cum Beckering, Leigh-on-Sea, Nailsworth, and Southend-on-Sea:

https:/twitter.com/BSEQuakers/status/1856405258236207362

At the National Alternative Remembrance Ceremony, the activist and comedian Kate Smurthwaite, who hosted the event, spoke about the wars in the Middle East, Sudan and Ukraine in her opening remarks.

She said the purpose of the ceremony was to commemorate “all those who have died in war,” adding:

That includes those in the military on all sides, many of whom will have been conscripts, many of whom will have not wanted to fight… It also commemorates civilians, journalists, aid workers, people caught up in the cross fire, people caught up in friendly fire, people caught up in the militarisation and arms industry in all sorts of different ways. The best thing that we can do for all these people is to end war.

Other speakers at the National Ceremony included Jon Nott from Campaign Against Arms Trade and Roger McKenzie, CND Vice-President and international editor of the Morning Star. Palestinian researcher and curator Nadine Aranki spoke about the impact the war in Gaza is having on civilians, including her own family.

Another speaker, British Palestinian scholar and activist Marwan Darweish, told those assembled about his work alongside Israelis who have refused to fight in the armed forces:

Hope is a community action, is a responsibility, is people working together… With them I want to share the vision of hope and equal rights for all in Palestine.

White poppies: planning for next year

The PPU is encouraging white poppy wearers to think ahead to next year and to seek out opportunities to include white poppies in remembrance events near them, whether in coordination with local councils or independently. They are asking their supporters and members to get in touch if they want advice on how to hold an event or approach councils about including them.

