Students from the University of Bristol working with local peace and Palestine campaigners braved snow-showers to carry out a daring banner-drop from the Cabot Tower on Bandon Hill in Bristol this week.

Bristol sees striking action in solidarity with Palestine

On Tuesday 19 November afternoon, a giant three by six metre Palestine Flag was unfurled from the top balcony:

The 105ft (32m) Cabot Tower was chosen being one of the most iconic locations in the City and close to the University of Bristol. Two more protesters standing in the gardens near the base of the tower held a banner with the figure £92,890,934 and chanted in support of Palestine:

The website DEMILITARISE EDUCATION lists this as the value of Partnerships that the University of Bristol has with arms companies, many supplying Israel.

A student, who wishes to be anonymous, said:

Israel has destroyed all the universities and most of the schools in Gaza, a process now called EDUCIDE. It’s now impossible to count the dead but estimates range up to hundreds of thousands. Bristol University is complicit having massive links with arms companies some of which are supplying technology & know-how to the Israeli war machine. Universities should be about education NOT educide. I can’t sleep at night thinking of the suffering of countless thousands of people in Gaza and I’m doing my utmost to draw attention to this cancer in our city.

Israel’s genocide continues

The Lancet estimated the true number of deaths in Gaza could be over 186,000 due to indirect deaths (starvation and lack of health care etc). University of Edinburgh academics estimate a higher figure of 335,000 deaths.

Last academic year students protested against the university links with the arms industry by occupying University buildings for several weeks followed by a tented encampment on Tyndall Avenue opposite the Senate House.

This bold action comes ahead of a massive “END THE EDUCIDE – DIVEST NOW!” demonstration planned for this Sunday 24 November organised by the group Bristol Palestine Alliance (BPA).

Protesters will assemble outside the Senate House on Tyndall Avenue, BS8 1TH. Following an opening rally the march will follow a route down Woodlands Road, Park Row, Park Street to a closing rally on College Green.

Speakers will include students, university academics, health professionals, press workers, trade unionists, Palestine Action, Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion, CND, LGBTQ plus other Palestine campaigners from around the region.

People are asked to wear black and to bring flags, placards, whistles and banners

An BPA organiser said:

Join us on Sunday 24 November to call out Bristol University and put pressure on them to divest from Israel. While UoB continue their partnerships with military companies that are helping Israel murder innocent men, women, children and babies, they also enable the destruction of educational institutions; there are no more universities in Gaza. If you are as outraged as us about the continued genocide in Gaza and the role our universities are playing, join us. All welcome – Bring your banners, flags, your placards, form blocs we welcome educators, students, medics, press, families, XR, CND, LGBTQ and others most importantly bring your voices.

They continued by saying that:

It gets worse. Despite a long-running divestment campaign, University of Bristol continues to use Barclays Bank to manage millions of pounds in student fees, research funding, and staff salaries. Barclays holds over £2 billion in shares, and provides £6.1 billion in loans and underwriting, to 9 companies whose weapons, components and military technology are being used by Israel in its attacks on Palestinians. We say the blood of people in Gaza and around the world is on their hands. We say this is truly shocking. We say this is truly evil.

Bristol rallies for Palestine

Speaking at the rally and carrying specially-made placards on the demonstration will be health professionals honouring Dr Adnan Al-Bursh.

Dr Adnan Al-Bursh was a Palestinian orthopaedic surgeon and the Head of Orthopedics at the Gaza Strip’s largest medical facility, Al-Shifa Hospital. Last December Dr Al-Bursh was taken by Israeli forces and died in April this year in the Ofer Prison in the West Bank. Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur for human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, has expressed her extreme alarm at the news of Al-Bursh’s death.

Just days ago, as the Canary reported testimony from fellow prisoners was released by Sky News, saying that Dr Al-Bursh died as a result of brutal torture.

Large numbers are expected to join the demonstration this Sunday.

Featured image and additional images via Simon Holliday