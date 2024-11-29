Pressure is growing on the Labour Party government to end its support for Israel’s war crimes as tens of thousands are set to march in London on Saturday 30 November in solidarity with Palestinians – on the 22nd major demonstration for Palestine since October 2023.

March for Palestine number 22

It comes the day after the annual UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and a national workplace day of action on Thursday 28 November that was backed by the TUC.

The march will continue the demand for the UK government to abide by international law, ending all complicity with the Israeli genocide, including an immediate arms embargo.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators will march through London on Saturday to highlight their anger and frustration with the UK government’s continuing refusal to take meaningful action to end their complicity with Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Last week the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and former defence minister for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The UK government signalled it would enforce the warrants if the wanted men arrived in British territory, but continues to allow arms exports to Israel to commit the crimes the ICC has judged to be indictable. Indeed, the UK Government refuses to describe Israel’s actions as a genocide, despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that that is plausibly the case.

This week the Palestinian solidarity movement in the UK has held a series of actions to show the breadth and depth of the opposition to the government’s illogical and immoral position.

On Wednesday hundreds of Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) supporters came to parliament to lobby their constituency MP in person. Then, there was a national workplace day of action backed by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), in which workers and students organised a wave of protests and meetings around the country.

Never stop

Ben Jamal, PSC director, said :

Keir Starmer and David Lammy are still hiding from their responsibilities under international law, but their cover is blown. The world’s highest courts have confirmed that our leaders are giving political, military, diplomatic and financial support to a state carrying out war crimes and crimes against humanity. The resistance to their complicity from ordinary citizens is growing in strength and spreading form the streets into workplaces across the land. This week saw unprecedented support for our latest workplace day of action with the backing of the TUC representing millions of British workers. We will never stop lobbying, protesting, and boycotting until our Government, corporations and public bodies end their complicity with Israel’s decades of oppression of the Palestinian people.

The march will leave Park Lane at 1230pm. It ends with a rally at Whitehall at 2:30pm.

