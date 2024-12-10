Palestine Action have shut down the factory of Leonardo, a company directly complicit in Israel’s genocide in Gaza. But also, by default the Scottish government also has a hand in this – as it funded the corporation to the tune of millions.

Palestine Action: shutting down Leonardo

Palestine Action returned to the Edinburgh premises of weapons firm Leonardo on Tuesday 10 December – using vans to blockade the weapons factory and halt its contributions to Israel’s genocide in Gaza:

Scottish activists were secured to each other on top of the vehicles, closing both entry gates to the plant and preventing the manufacture of parts for Israel’s F-35 Fighter Jets:

In a previous action on Tuesday 28 May, activists from Palestine Action opened the box of cables, cut the internet wires, sprayed expanding foam inside the box and spray painted ‘Stop Arming Israel’ on the lid. At the front of the factory, others sprayed the fighter jet display with paint to symbolise the company’s role in spilling Palestinian blood.

The Italian-owned company, Leonardo, is one of the world’s biggest arms manufacturers, with extensive ties to the Israeli state. Since 2015, the Edinburgh plant has manufactured the laser-targeting systems for F-35 fighter jets, the model used by Israel to drop 2,000lb bombs on the Palestinian population of Gaza. Additionally, Leonardo makes parts for Israel’s Apache helicopters, while also maintaining deep partnership with Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons company, for the purposes of supplying the Israeli Air Force.

SNP: complicit in genocide

Between 2016 and 2020, Leonardo received £7 million from the SNP-led Scottish government. Specifically, it got £786,125 from Scottish Enterprise in 2023, rendering the Scottish government itself complicit in Israel’s mass-murder of Palestinians.

In closing down the Leonardo factory, Palestine Action has sent a clear message to the British and Scottish governments – that we will not stand idly by as the war industry of Britain fuels and profits from Israel’s atrocities.

Palestine Action have struck at the Edinburgh Leonardo plant on numerous occasions since October 2023, including through occupations, blockades, and acts of sabotage.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said:

While the British and Scottish governments continue to support the Israeli war industry, Palestine Action refuse to permit complicity. By shutting down Leonardo, Edinburgh, these activists are preventing the production of Palestinian slaughter.

Featured image via Neil Terry Photography