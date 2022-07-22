Who is Nadhim Zahawi?
New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is mega rich – just like the old one – and like his predecessor there are some serious questions around his taxes, investments and links to big business. Another top Tory serving the interests of the already rich while further impoverishing the poor.
Video transcript
Now it’s the turn of top Tory Nadhim Zahawi to be put under the microscope and examined. You may have heard a lot about him recently – he became the new chancellor hours after the former chancellor Rishi Sunak AND Health Secretary Sajid Javid both resigned in unison.
He’s been a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, right until the bitter end, and recently launched his own unsuccessful bid to be PM. Like many other Tories, his dodgy tax affairs have also been brought to light – calling into question his suitability to hold high office in the first place.
But what’s his background? And how did he eventually rise to become one of the most senior Conservative members today?
Nahdhim was born in Baghdad, Iraq to a wealthy family in 1967. His father was a businessman and director of an investment company. He was educated early on at expensive fee-paying schools – including Ibstock Palace school, which today charges between 17 and 22 thousand pounds in annual fees. Zahawi later went on to study at University College London, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.
After setting up the polling company YouGov – yes, THAT YouGov – Nahdhim tried his hand at politics.
After holding a position as a Conservative councillor for Putney from 1997 to 2006 – it wasn’t until 2010 that he would become an MP – representing the Tory seat of Stratford Upon Avon. But it’s Zahawi’s business dealings as an MP that raise the most questions and controversy.
Read on...
Let’s start with his extensive property portfolio.
It’s been reported that Zahawi and his wife own up to £100m worth of property internationally, with £25m worth in London alone. This, of course, has led to questions surrounding conflicts of interest in his role as an MP as well as a landlord. In 2016, he was one of the Tory MP Landlords to reject a bill from Labour that would have required all commercial properties to be fit for human habitation. During the expenses scandal, it was revealed that he had charged the taxpayer to heat the horse stables in one of his homes.
But his conflicts of interest aren’t just limited to property.
Among one of Zahawi’s many corporate roles was his stint as chief strategy officer for Gulf Keystone Petroleum – for which he got paid over £20,000 a month. In this role, he also served on the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kurdistan Region in Iraq- which received secretarial support from the Gulf Keystone Petroleum company he was working for.
In addition to all this, there have been questions about Zahawi’s tax in relation to a Gibraltar-based investment company – Balshore investment – owned by his father. It was reported that in 2018, Balshore sold £26m worth of YouGov shares to an undisclosed person. In the same year, a property company controlled by Zahawi and his wife received an unsecured £26m loan from an undisclosed source – which they used to buy up several properties across the capital.
From his many conflicts of interests to his stomach churning endorsements of Johnson, Zahawi encapsulates the very essence of greed and profit at the expense of the public that Tory ministers are now infamous for.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.