With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour officially drawing the curtains on 8 December after 21 months of global performances, estimates suggest that on average, the star raked in $17,321,063 per show.

But just how far removed are these figures from what most of us could ever hope to earn?

Taylor Swift: it would take eras to earn her cash

Curious about this disparity, GIGAcalculator took a closer look to see how long would it take the average US resident, earning the average salary, to accumulate the equivalent earnings from a single Eras Tour show.

Key Findings:

Washington’s residents would have to work for 221.70 years on average to earn what Taylor Swift does in One Eras show – the third shortest time out of all US states.

Eastern neighbors in Idaho would need a further 90 years to reach the same fortune.

Ticket data reveals the average employee in Washington would have needed to work for just 6.36 hours to secure a spot at one of Swift’s concerts.

It would take Americans 283.47 years on average to accumulate what Taylor Swift makes in a single show.

Where you could earn what Taylor does per show, the quickest

Rank State Average annual salary ($) No. of years to earn 1 Eras Tour show Lifetimes needed to earn 1 Eras Tour show 1 Massachusetts 80,330 215.62 4.49 2 New York 78,620 220.31 4.59 3 Washington 78,130 221.70 4.62 4 California 76,960 225.07 4.69 5 New Jersey 73,980 234.13 4.88 6 Connecticut 73,740 234.89 4.89 7 Maryland 73,620 235.28 4.90 8 Colorado 71,960 240.70 5.01 9 Virginia 70,050 247.27 5.15 10 Alaska 69,880 247.87 5.16 GIGAcalculator can reveal that residents in Massachusetts would have the shortest path to earning the revenue of a single show at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, although residents would still need to work a whopping 215 years, or 4.59 lifetimes to reach the same income. Whilst unreachable, it’s a considerably shorter time than those in states such as Mississippi (364.12 years) where workers would need three more lifetimes of employment.

However, taking into account the average cost of one Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket, fans in Massachusetts fare well, needing to have worked just 6.19 hours to attend the show.

That’s some hard work

New York residents rank just behind Massachusetts, needing only five extra years to reach the eye watering sum. On average, they would need to work 220.31 years – or 4.59 lifetimes – to reach this total. Neighbors in Pennsylvania however, would require a further 59 years to reach the same fortune (279.73 years).

When it comes to affording a ticket, New York’s Swift fans are in a favorable position only needing to work 6.32 hours to cover the price of a ticket.

Washington ranks as the third state needing the least time to amass the earnings, with estimates that residents would need to work around 221.70 years – equating to a staggering 4.62 lifetimes. Neighbors in Idaho face a significantly longer run, requiring 311.31 years – almost another century – to reach the same figure.

Again, affording a ticket in Washington would have been much less time consuming than lower ranking states, with just 6.36 hours of work required on average.

Where it would take the longest to earn what Taylor does per show:

Rank State Average annual salary ($) No. of years to earn 1 Eras Tour show Lifetimes needed to earn 1 Eras Tour show 1 Mississippi 47,570 364.12 7.59 2 Arkansas 51,250 337.97 7.04 3 West Virginia 52,200 331.82 6.91 4 South Dakota 53,230 325.40 6.78 5 Alabama 53,400 324.36 6.76 6 Louisiana 53,440 324.12 6.75 7 Oklahoma 53,450 324.06 6.75 8 Kentucky 54,030 320.58 6.68 9 South Carolina 54,250 319.28 6.65 10 Idaho 55,640 311.31 6.49

GIGAcalculator can reveal that Mississippi residents would need to work the longest to earn what Taylor Swift does from one Eras Tour show – a whopping 364.12 years, which equates to nearly eight working lifetimes (7.59).

Taylor Swift: out of reach

The struggle continues for fans in the state, as ticket data suggests that 10.45 hours of work would have been required to secure a spot at the tour, 42.6% longer than fans in top ranking state, Massachusetts.

Arkansas comes in just above Mississippi, with residents needing 337.97 years – approximately 7.04 lifetimes – to accumulate the earnings of a single show. Although still of reach, south-western neighbors in Texas have a substantially shorter path, needing half a century less (55.1 years) to rack up the earnings of a single show.

Based on ticket data, Arkansas residents would have faced long hours to afford the concert experience, needing to work 9.70 hours to secure a seat at an Eras Tour show.

West Virginia’s residents are just ahead, with an average of 331.82 years – 6.91 lifetimes – to reach the single show earnings, over a century longer than those in neighboring state Virginia, who would still need 247.27 years. To secure a seat at one of Swift’s shows, West Virginia’s residents would have needed to work 9.52 hours.

