The posties union is making it clear that bosses can’t ‘treat their workers like dirt’
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has urged the bosses at Royal Mail to “consider their positions”. It came as a ballot for strike action rejected Royal Mail’s attempts to force what the CWU describe as an “erosion of workplace rights”.
“There’s a deep structural imbalance of power and wealth in this country. There’s always another crisis, and it’s always workers who pay the price.”@DaveWardGS explains why #EnoughlsEnough
Join the movement to fight back: https://t.co/1SeHcIXdMr pic.twitter.com/mrNsqqTwXn
— Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) August 20, 2022
Growing discontent
On 17 August, the CWU voted in a second ballot to enter into formal dispute over pay and conditions. Members voted by 98.7% on a 72.2% turnout. This complemented a 97.6% ‘yes’ vote on a 77% turnout for strike action over pay in July.
Read on...
Postal workers will also be striking over pay on:
- Friday 26 August.
- Wednesday 31 August.
- Thursday 8 September.
- Friday 9 September.
The CWU has called out those looking to replace postal workers with scabs during the strikes:
Hi @PertempsJobs we ask you to revoke all adverts for strike breaking postal workers. The CWU and our 115,000 members will take action on Friday and the following Wednesday. We will have picket lines at every single workplace.
Do the right thing. #StandByYourPost
— The CWU (@CWUnews) August 20, 2022
According to CWU general secretary Dave Ward, they’re having some success in naming and shaming job agencies:
Now onto every employment agency in the UK. Let’s deliver the biggest picket lines ever from next Friday. https://t.co/d5RJXoGMum
— Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) August 20, 2022
A country ‘growing sick of business elite’
Ward said on 17 August:
Today’s result is another rejection of those at the top of Royal Mail, who should consider their positions. Postal workers in this country are being pushed to the edge, but there can be no doubt that they will fight the planned erosion of their workplace rights with determination.
Right now, this country is growing sick of a business elite who are completely out of touch with ordinary people and their lives. Things are getting harder and harder for normal working people so that incompetent bosses can have an easy life. But this union will fight this disgraceful state of affairs every step of the way.
The CWU’s message to Royal Mail’s management is simple: do right by your workers.
Let’s go. https://t.co/tahPdRcJr7
— Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) August 21, 2022
‘Treating our members like they are dirt’
Moreover, CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said:
Our members, who worked miracles during the pandemic, are being treated with complete contempt. The ongoing attempts of Royal Mail Group to whittle away people’s hard-won working conditions will be met with fierce opposition.
For far too long now, Royal Mail Group have been trying to pick a fight, treating our members like they are the dirt they walk on. But Royal Mail Group have completely failed to recognise the strength of feeling that exists against them.
In these times, working people need more security on the job, not less, and we won’t be backing down until we secure an acceptable solution for our members.
Meanwhile, the CWU has been calling out the ruling party for their interventions on the matter:
RT if you’ve had enough of lectures on democracy from Tories, elected on tiny mandates that wouldn’t see them anywhere near passing the thresholds unions have to in order to take strike action.
— The CWU (@CWUnews) August 20, 2022
Featured image via YouTube
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.