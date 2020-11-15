Eustice: Northern Ireland goods checks to be phased in
There will be a “phasing-in period” for checks on goods entering the north of Ireland at the end of the Brexit transition period, the Environment Secretary has said.
Earlier this week, Stormont leaders warned the European Commission of the urgency of striking a deal to maintain continuity of food supplies into the north of Ireland from Great Britain.
First minister Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill told commission vice president Maros Sefcovic that it was “unacceptable” that it remained uncertain how the Northern Ireland protocol would operate, less than two months before it comes into operation at the end of the transition period.
On Sunday, George Eustice told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “There will be a phasing-in period at the start of this.
“Work is under way to put in place the checks that are needed, particularly at Belfast.
“There’s a joint committee discussion that is taking place that is trying to resolve all of these quite narrow technical issues often, but certainly they can be achieved.”
Asked if consumers in the north of Ireland would have access to the same range of food on January 1, Mr Eustice said: “Yes, because we’re working through the joint committee process to ensure that supermarkets – and Tesco is the largest – but many other supermarkets also have operations in Northern Ireland, will be able to ensure there is a flow of goods to those stores.”
He added: “The Government will always, obviously, prioritise the flow of goods and in particular the flow of food to Northern Ireland at the end of the transition period. That’s what any responsible Government would do.”
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.