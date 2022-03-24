Number of Covid sufferers in Scottish hospitals hits record high for fourth day

The number of patients in hospital in Scotland with recently confirmed Covid-19 has reached a record high for a fourth consecutive day with 2,322 people in hospital, according to latest figures. This was an increase of 65 on the 2,257 reported the day before, with 26 in intensive care, up one.

Scotland has recorded 50 coronavirus linked deaths and 13,564 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

The number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,246.

Disabled people are calling out the government’s Covid Policy

Disability advocates Disabled People Against Cuts tweeted about an attempt to challenge the government’s Covid-19 policy through the courts:

Fleur Perry is a law student who has been shielding for the past two years because of a muscle weakening condition that means she needs to use a ventilator. She is classed as Clinically Extremely Vulnerable to Covid-19.

Perry is fundraising to take the government to court over their decision to remove many of the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions. At the time of publication they had raised almost £6,500. Fleur wrote on her crowdfunding page: