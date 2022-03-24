Number of Covid sufferers in Scottish hospitals hits record high for fourth day
The number of patients in hospital in Scotland with recently confirmed Covid-19 has reached a record high for a fourth consecutive day with 2,322 people in hospital, according to latest figures. This was an increase of 65 on the 2,257 reported the day before, with 26 in intensive care, up one.
Scotland has recorded 50 coronavirus linked deaths and 13,564 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.
The number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,246.
Disabled people are calling out the government’s Covid Policy
Disability advocates Disabled People Against Cuts tweeted about an attempt to challenge the government’s Covid-19 policy through the courts:
— DPAC (@Dis_PPL_Protest) March 8, 2022
Fleur Perry is a law student who has been shielding for the past two years because of a muscle weakening condition that means she needs to use a ventilator. She is classed as Clinically Extremely Vulnerable to Covid-19.
Perry is fundraising to take the government to court over their decision to remove many of the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions. At the time of publication they had raised almost £6,500. Fleur wrote on her crowdfunding page:
When making important decisions that affect disabled people, the government need to think carefully about the consequences of their plans, and talk to disabled people before choosing what to do.
Nothing about us without us!
We don’t think that happened, and so we think the decision isn’t within the law. If we’re right, they have to rip up their plan and start again.
We’ve got a lawyer. We’ve got our facts and data. We’ve got the passion and guts to do this, as we’re talking about the lives of ourselves and the people we love. All we need is you.
Get involved
- Support Fleur Perry’s legal action against the UK government
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.