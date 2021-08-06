Climate crisis 2021


Image comparing weather symbols of the past with the current climate crisis symbols

Image description

This cartoon features standard weather symbols on the left compared weather symbols of the current climate crisis. It therefore depicts the worsening climate emergency.

