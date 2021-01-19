People are urging MPs to stop ‘putting the NHS under threat’

Campaigners are urging MPs to “protect our NHS” from trade deals that could leave it “on the table”.

Ahead of a House of Commons vote on the Trade Bill, campaign group We Own It is encouraging MPs and members of the public to show their public support for the NHS.

The campaign aims to motivate MPs to vote for an amendment intended to protect the NHS in deals with other countries:

❗️ The Trade Bill is returning to parliament on Tuesday. It currently contains no protections for our NHS. ✅ @kirstenoswald pledged to protect our NHS and stop trade deals being signed in secret. ❓ Has your MP pledged? Find out: https://t.co/BNGNKC5LGV#NHSProtectionNow pic.twitter.com/vgsM9QuFmM — We Own It (@We_OwnIt) January 18, 2021

The Trade Bill

The Trade Bill sets out rules for the implementation of international trade agreements. It was first read in the House of Commons in March 2020.

In July, Conservative MPs voted down a Labour-proposed amendment to the Trade Bill. The amendment would have protected the NHS from any deal that “undermines or restricts” its status as a universal public healthcare system.

The amendment also specified that any new trade deal must allow UK authorities to:

Protect rights and working conditions for public sector employees.

Regulate the “quality and safety” of health and care services.

Control the pricing of medicines and medical equipment.

Protect patient, public health, and social care data that relates to UK citizens.

Dear @BorisJohnson It's shocking that the Trade Bill (in parliament next week) includes ZERO protection for our NHS Please change that – thank our NHS heroes by voting for the NHS Protection Amendment#NHSProtectionNow — Anna Day 💙The NHS (@Annarbanannar) January 15, 2021

Johnson support our NHS tell your MPs vote in favour of the trade bill amendments in the House of Commons Next week ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ ⁦@We_OwnIt⁩ #NHSProtectionnow pic.twitter.com/GImCLbBEGk — MichaelB💙 (@kadaptor) January 15, 2021

The campaign

As soon as the amendment was voted down, We Own It created a petition aimed at the House of Lords, imploring them to amend the bill. The petition currently has over 300,000 signatures.

The campaign was successful – in December, peers voted to ban any trade deal that would undermine the NHS.

However, MPs must accept these amendments. We Own It has organised members of the public, encouraging them to call or write to their MPs to ask them to vote for the amendment:

I've signed @We_OwnIt's scrutiny pledge to vote to stop our #NHS being sold off in secretive trade deals. See if your MP has signed up here 👉 https://t.co/eMfI3vO4vT #NHSProtectionNow pic.twitter.com/47Og56V1Ex — Olivia Blake MP (@_OliviaBlake) January 18, 2021

Dear @BorisJohnson It's shocking that the Trade Bill (in parliament next week) includes ZERO protection for our NHS Please change that – thank our NHS heroes by voting for the NHS Protection Amendment I nominate @DrRitaIssa and @HelenOConnorNHS to do the same! pic.twitter.com/S4bGv5Xbop — Alia Butt (@AliaRebeccaSara) January 18, 2021

This amendment will enshrine the NHS as a public service, keeping it safe during international deals. Voting against this amendment is a vote for the ever creeping privatisation threatening to destroy the UK’s healthcare system. Now, more than ever, we all need to make our voices heard and ensure our NHS is off the table in any trade deal.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/Foreign and Commonwealth Office & Wikimedia Commons/SLaMNHSFT