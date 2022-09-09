BBC coverage of the queen insulted millions of us
A BBC News presenter made an “awful” and “depraved” statement during live coverage of the queen, Elizabeth Windsor – even before her death. And it shows that the state broadcaster’s subservience to its overlords is as forelock-tuggingly terrible as ever.
“Insignificant” plebs vs the queen
As Evolve Politics‘ Tom D. Rogers tweeted, during the reporting on Windsor’s health before her death on Thursday 8 September, BBC host Clive Myrie said the current energy price crisis was “insignificant” compared to the queen’s health:
Here’s BBC News Presenter Clive Myrie saying that the Energy Bills Price Crisis is "of course insignificant now" given the "gravity of the situation" regarding news of the Queen's health. pic.twitter.com/G0fDGmDFf4
— Tom D. Rogers (@TomDRogers1) September 8, 2022
BBC reporter Damian Grammaticas clearly realised the error in Myrie’s comment – as he corrected him, saying Windsor’s health was ‘overshadowing’ the energy crisis. And to many people, the sheer awfulness of Myrie’s comment would have been obvious too.
Read on...
Even with Liz Truss’s plan to change the October energy price cap to £2,500, this is still an increase of over £1,200 (or 95%) in 14 months. For context, in winter 2019/2020 around 8,500 people died due to cold homes. This was when the energy price cap was under £1,200. Deaths this winter are likely to be far higher, with poverty also set to rocket. Yet Myrie thought it appropriate to imply Windsor’s death was more important. As the Prole Star said:
We had to arrange an emergency run to top up my elderly Mum's electricity meter so she can put the heating on and have some warm food tonight.
In London, there are hundreds who will sleep rough in that torrential rain the media are waxing lyrical about.
That's not 'insignificant' https://t.co/LI4JgkMp80
— The Prole Star (@TheProleStar) September 8, 2022
But it wasn’t just BBC News UK fawning to the dead monarch. BBC News Africa showed colonialism wasn’t really over, as it whitewashed Windsor’s role as the head of the imperialist British state – calling it a “long-standing relationship”:
We take a look back at Queen Elizabeth II's longstanding relationship with Africa. pic.twitter.com/iWJix5nnlp
— BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) September 8, 2022
It’s worth remembering that on Windsor’s watch, the British state was still torturing Black people in Africa when they tried to get independence from us.
The queen and the BBC: feudal hangover
This kind of subservience and forelock-tugging from the state broadcaster is nothing new. Royal reporter Nicholas Witchell, who’s already come under fire for his coverage of Windsor’s death, previously disgraced himself with appalling reporting on her alleged child abuser son Andrew. The broadcaster’s coverage of Philip Windsor’s death was equally dire. Ultimately, though, as The Canary previously wrote, the BBC has been little more than a state mouthpiece since its inception.
Myrie openly framing the late, unelected, hereditary monarch’s health as more important than the rest of ours is low even by the standards of the BBC‘s already stunted bar. Of course, we can expect weeks more of this kind of dross. But ultimately, it’s appalling that in 2022 the state broadcaster is continuing to enact some kind of feudal hierarchy when it’s supposed to represent us, the public. Our lives are no less important than Windsor’s was. The BBC would do well to remember that.
Featured image via Left Unite – YouTube
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.