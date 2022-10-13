Canary Workers’ Co-op Canary Workers’ Co-op

Liz Truss churns out characteristically terrible performance in PMQs

liz truss at pmqs


Liz Truss has had a disastrous first month at 10 Downing Street. Her chancellor has overseen a disastrous mini-budget that sparked unprecedented fallout from the Bank of England. Her government is presiding over an expansion of fossil fuel use that spits in the face of the climate crisis. And Truss is cosying up to Quatar, an authoritarian state, despite promising to stop…er…being dependent on authoritarian states for energy.

But this all just got worse with another disastrous performance at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Amongst all this, Liz has had to deal with potshots from commentators. Well, we’re certainly not above that – let’s get into it.

Damp squib

As political editor Pippa Crerar noted it only took one minute for Truss to perform a U-turn:

It would appear the lady is for turning, after all.

Where did Truss go from there? Straight into ridicule:

Writer Phil Harrison noted Truss’ vacant expression:

A little unfair to labradors, but we’ll allow it.

Labour MP Luke Pollard said even Truss’ own MPs were less than impressed:

Presenter Emily Maitlis pointed out that Keir Starmer has a pretty easy job on his hands:

Aftermath

Well, how did our Liz end PMQs? As political correspondent Ava Santina said:

As Labour MP Claudia Webbe summed up:

Truss has proven in her first month in power that she’ll try anything she thinks she can get away with. That’s not a good enough political strategy during a time of several crises. Many in the country are facing a difficult winter, and the prime minister is rattling through terrible decision after terrible decision.

Many of us will be familiar with imposter syndrome, where self-doubt plagues those who are actually perfectly competent. That’s not the case with Truss, as Professor Paul Bernal explained:

Sometimes, imposter syndrome isn’t actually imposter syndrome. Sometimes it’s self-awareness that you’re doing a shit job, and need to fuck off for the good of the country.

Featured image via YouTube screenshot/The Independent

    1. Outrageous!
      The outragiously overplayed MSM candidate selection process that never ended. Outrageously 4 relatively competent and 2 competent candidates and to end up with the outrageously shit CheesyTruss!
      Hang on a minute though, does no one smell something fishy or outrageously cheesy!? There is no doubt she is outrageously shit, but she was equally shit during the candidates selection debates, to what she is now, she did not become shit overnight, yet the MSM appeared to love her.
      BUT the moment she took office even before her speech the 2015 to 2019 Cobyn MSM style Coup d’éTat treatment started! Fkn body-language experts dissecting her on the BBC WTAFF! Then nothing possitive to be seen anywhere
      Of course she will come accross as even more shit than she actually is. Just as Corbyn was attacked 24/7, not for what he lacked but for what he stood for. They are fast-forwarding Truss to a Snap GE, why!? To stand against the equally shit, but Outrageously Dangerous, BlueKeef, all puffed up by MSM and Propagandists. This is a long-game conn, that started in 2015, a regime change Coup d’éTat executed, financed and driven by The Trilateral Commission/Elites/Old World Order/whatever the fk you want to call them. They have decided the Law boy BlueKeef and his Starmerstruppen The NEO-Labour TORY Party must be Government, his price Julian Assange, Jimmy Savil, Spy Cops etc, etc, etc!
      As Biden clearly displayed in the us of a they are the far worse and far more dangerous of the two Parties of Thatcher/Reagan’s flavour of Globalist Neoliberal, One Party State, as seen, all over the Great White West, USA, CA, UK, EU, IL, NZ, AU!
      This Coup d’éTat has been designed so that the PEOPLE inadvertently vote themselves into an outrageously, desasterous government who will make Biden, Trus, BoJoke look like mini mouse!
      These are just my thoughts on this Coup d’éTat disaster we are heading for, I hope that The PEOPLE have more to them than to be guided by MSM, MSSM, etc, this time round, like they are Zombified MSM Sheeple!
      It is clear that there will not be a Party FOR The PEOPLE, BY The PEOPLE, unless the NEO-Labour Party TORIES are voted out at the next GE, they will Sabotage and destroy every opportunity The PEOPLE create! The NEO-Labour Party TORIES are not your friends, The Conservative Party TORIES are not your friends!
      VOTE for your Granny
      VOTE for the Looney Party
      VOTE for the Green Party (as a last resort)
      BUT whatever you do DON’T VOTE NEO-Labour Party TORIES, Neoliberal Democrat TORIES or Conservative Party TORIES, Worst Catastrophe will come in that order.
      Coup d’éTat Part 2

