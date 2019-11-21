Krishnan Guru-Murthy tears apart Tory propaganda with just one tweet

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Conservative logo
Ed Sykes


Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has just destroyed Tory propaganda about the Labour Party’s 2019 manifesto. And he did it with just one tweet, saying:

Related articles

People have previously called the Tories’ £2,400 claim either misleading, “largely meaningless”, or just “fake news”. Because as Labour’s tax calculator shows, only the very richest 5% will pay more. So as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has made crystal clear, there will be absolutely no tax rises “for every worker”:

For more information, see the full costings of Labour’s 2019 manifesto.

Establishment campaign going south

The Conservatives’ election campaign is going from bad to worse. They’re flailing around hopelessly, facing scandal after scandal. And they’re lying consistently in the process.

In fact, despite establishment media hacks pushing a clear anti-Labour position so far, even some right-wing journalists have been breaking ranks to call the Tories out. Former Daily Mail columnist Peter Oborne, for example, is now contributing to a website detailing “the lies, falsehoods and misrepresentations of Boris Johnson and his government”. And he has slammed the stance of BBC bosses on Boris Johnson, saying:

I have talked to senior BBC executives, and they tell me they personally think it’s wrong to expose lies told by a British prime minister because it undermines trust in British politics.

Right-wing BBC presenter Andrew Neil is also definitely holding Tory feet to the fire this election:

And it’s good that some right-wing journalists are doing their job and challenging the Tories. Because it seems the party is shutting other journalists out:

But remember: the Tories still have the full support of the ultra-wealthy

If there was any doubt about the Tories still having the support of the rich and powerful, though, new figures should put that doubt to rest:

Labour says the Conservative Party has received over £50m from around a third of Britain’s billionaires since 2005. And as the BBC‘s Chris Mason pointed out, one of the recent donations came from regular Tory donor Lubov Chernukhin – one of numerous Russian-linked tycoons who have donated to the party in recent years:

Keep up the pressure

In short, the electoral campaign is far from over. Because the Tories still have vast sums of money behind them. And while the scandals will no doubt continue, they and their billionaire media allies won’t stop deceiving British voters. That’s why progressives need to remain vigilant, keep up the pressure, and keep campaigning hard.

Featured image via Chatham House and Conservatives

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles